Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 23, 2020

1) It’s been virtually all positive so far since the All-Star break in New Orleans’ pursuit of a playoff berth, with the Pelicans slicing their deficit behind eighth-place Memphis from 5.5 games to 4.0 over a 48-hour span Thursday and Friday. New Orleans (24-32) has a chance to reduce that gap again incrementally to 3.5 on Sunday, with Memphis (28-28) not back in action until a Monday game at the LA Clippers. The Pelicans are a half game behind both No. 9 Portland (25-32) and No. 10 San Antonio (24-31); both teams are in action Sunday – the Trail Blazers host Detroit, while the Spurs are at Oklahoma City.

2) New Orleans’ game tonight at Golden State tips off at 7:30 p.m. Central and will air nationally on NBA TV. Locally, pregame shows on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begin at 7.

4) Passing and balanced scoring have pushed New Orleans to near the top of the NBA in offensive performance over the past two months.

5) There were no changes to Saturday’s official injury report.