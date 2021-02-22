Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 22, 2021

1) New Orleans earned a 120-115 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics in front of a nationally televised audience Sunday afternoon at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans erased a 24-point deficit, marking the largest come-from-behind win in team history.



2) The matchup featured the only two teams with two top-20 NBA scorers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown outscored Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram by a 30-17 margin prior to intermission, but the final count was the New Orleans duo 61, and the Boston duo 57.

3) Watch postgame video interviews with Josh Hart, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Stan Van Gundy.

4) The Pelicans are back in action against another Eastern Conference foe Wednesday, hosting the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on TV and radio begins at 6:30.

5) Live streaming coverage of Van Gundy’s pregame media availability will be at approximately 5:15. Also check in postgame for interviews with the coach and players.