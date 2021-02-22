Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 22, 2021

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Feb 22, 2021

1)      New Orleans earned a 120-115 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics in front of a nationally televised audience Sunday afternoon at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans erased a 24-point deficit, marking the largest come-from-behind win in team history.

2)      The matchup featured the only two teams with two top-20 NBA scorers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown outscored Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram by a 30-17 margin prior to intermission, but the final count was the New Orleans duo 61, and the Boston duo 57.

3)      Watch postgame video interviews with Josh Hart, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Stan Van Gundy.

4)      The Pelicans are back in action against another Eastern Conference foe Wednesday, hosting the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on TV and radio begins at 6:30.

5)      Live streaming coverage of Van Gundy’s pregame media availability will be at approximately 5:15. Also check in postgame for interviews with the coach and players.     

Tags
Ball, Lonzo, Hart, Josh, Ingram, Brandon, Williamson, Zion, Van Gundy, Stan

Pelicans vs. Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 2/21/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' overtime win against the Boston Celtics in Game 30 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

2020-21 Game #30: Pelicans vs. Celtics

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans vs. Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 2/21/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 2/21/21

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' overtime win against the Boston Celtics in Game 30 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Feb 22, 2021  |  02:03
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics - February 21, 2021
Now Playing

Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics - February 21, 2021

Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Feb 22, 2021  |  01:50
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-21-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
Feb 21, 2021  |  03:04
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-21-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
Feb 21, 2021  |  02:19
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 2-21-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 2-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
Feb 21, 2021  |  05:29
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-21-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
Feb 21, 2021  |  08:27
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-21-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-21-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
Feb 21, 2021  |  04:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram led team with 33 points vs. Boston Celtics
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram led team with 33 points vs. Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 33 points, including the go-ahead triple in OT, in the team's win over the Boston Celtics.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:01
Full Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
Now Playing

Full Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

Check out highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 120-115 OT win vs. Boston Celtics.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 28 points vs. Boston Celtics
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 28 points vs. Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 28 points in the team's OT victory over the Boston Celtics.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram hits OT three-pointer for late lead | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram hits OT three-pointer for late lead | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple in overtime to give the Pelicans the lead.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:17
Zion Williamson go-ahead bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson go-ahead bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson bulldozes to the rim for the go-ahead score and foul.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:34
Brandon Ingram drills triple | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drills triple | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pulls up for the game-tying triple against the Celtics.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram drive and one| Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drive and one| Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses his length and gets to the rim for the score.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:28
Josh Hart strong finish | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart strong finish | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart makes a strong move to the rim for the and-1 finish.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:26
Zion Williamson on the run | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson on the run | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson cruises down the lane to close out the third quarter with the lay-up.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:08
Brandon Ingram dishes to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram dishes to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drops a dime to Willy Hernangomez who dives to the rim.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:19
Eric Bledsoe lay-up and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Eric Bledsoe lay-up and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finishes off the glass and draws the foul.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:18
Josh Hart show and go | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart show and go | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finishes the tough shot at the rim.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson explodes to rim and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson explodes to rim and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson explodes to the rim and picks up the foul.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:24
Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez rises up for the one-handed flush against the Celtics.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:12
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Celtics | February 21, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Celtics | February 21, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Boston Celtics on Sunday, February 21 at 2:30 PM CT on ABC.
Feb 20, 2021  |  00:30

Related Content

Ball, Lonzo

Hart, Josh

Ingram, Brandon

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter