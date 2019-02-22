Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 22, 2019

1) New Orleans (26-33) will begin the second half of their season tonight against the Indiana Pacers (38-20) at 6 p.m. (CT). Fox Sports New Orleans will have the television broadcast and or fans can listen to the radio broadcast on 99.5 WRNO.

2) Watch Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer discuss tonight's game in the Road Trip Preview.

3) With 23 games remaining in the season, the Pelicans will have numerous opportunities to play a spolier game, read more here.



4) If you're attending Saturday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, be mindful that uptown Mardi Gras parades will be starting earlier than usual. Tickets are available here.

5) Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek will be posted around noon.