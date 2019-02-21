Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 21, 2019

1) New Orleans (26-33) will practice this morning in Metairie, prior to traveling to Indianapolis, in advance of Friday’s game against the Pacers, the start of the second half of the regular season for the Pelicans.

2) The team’s next home game is Saturday against the Lakers. Tickets are available here for the 6 p.m. matchup.



3) Check out Episode 4 of the Cadillac Carpool with Alvin Gentry.



4) Gentry’s weekly radio show will return to the airwaves on WRNO 99.5 FM next Thursday, after being off this week due to the All-Star break.

5) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner.

