Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 20, 2019

1) Wednesday marks the final day of the NBA’s 2019 All-Star break, with 12 teams getting back on the court for games Thursday, including a TNT doubleheader featuring Celtics-Bucks and Rockets-Lakers.

2) New Orleans (26-33) returns to action Friday, visiting the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. Central. The team will travel to Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.

3) The second half of the season will bring a focus on the improvement and development of several New Orleans young players in their early 20s.

5) On Western Conference Wednesday, 26-33 New Orleans is six games out of eighth place, trailing the LA Clippers (32-27) by a significant margin, while also behind ninth-place Sacramento (30-27), the Lakers (28-29), Minnesota (27-30) and Dallas (26-31). The Pelicans would need to go 19-4 the rest of the way in order to reach 45 victories this season. They finished 48-34 en route to a No. 6 seed last spring.