Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 2, 2022

1) New Orleans (19-32) defeated the Detroit Pistons 111-101 on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Forward Brandon Ingram led the way with 26 points. Read the full game recap.

2) Swin Cash, the team's vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been selected as the Krewe of Muses' honorary muse for 2022.

3) Rookie forward Herbert Jones has selected to participate in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Game. Read more about the honor.

4) Pelicans assistant Fred Vinson talked about Jones on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Listen to the episode here.

5) Read 24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Willy Hernangomez.