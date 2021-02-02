Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 2, 2021

1) Sacramento evened its season series with New Orleans last night, pulling away late in the fourth quarter for a 118-109 road win.



2) Watch postgame interviews with Stan Van Gundy, Willy Hernangomez (double-double in his first significant minutes of regular season), Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram.



3) NBA All-Star voting has begun. The first returns from balloting are expected later this week.

4) NOLA.com’s Christian Clark joined Monday’s Pelicans Podcast prior to the game.



5) New Orleans was 25th in this week’s NBA.com power rankings. However, the Pelicans are 19th on both The Athletic’s rundown and that of CBSSports.com, while placing No. 23 by ESPN.com.