Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 2, 2020

1) Two weekends ago, New Orleans (20-29) played its first regular season game on ABC in almost 10 years. Another ABC contest awaits today, as the Pelicans visit the Houston Rockets (30-18) at 1 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on local radio begins at 12:30 on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

2) Read our Behind the Numbers preview look at Pelicans-Rockets.



3) New Orleans’ injury report includes just two players. Clint Capela has been ruled out for Houston due to a heel injury.



4) Alvin Gentry is seeking victory No. 501 of his career Sunday. Watch video from Friday’s postgame celebration in the locker room.



5) On a light day schedule-wise in the NBA due to a certain football game, New Orleans has a chance to move into the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference with a victory and a Phoenix (20-28) loss at Milwaukee. The Pelicans are four games behind eighth-place and idle Memphis (24-25), with a chance to cut that gap to 3.5 games. Portland (23-27) and San Antonio (22-26) are also outside the top eight but ahead of New Orleans.