Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 19, 2021

1) It should be an interesting weekend in the Smoothie King Center for New Orleans (12-16), which hosts the two teams currently in fifth place in the respective conferences of the NBA, with Sunday’s matchup vs. Boston being televised nationally on ABC. Phoenix is first up Friday at 7 p.m., in a game that will determine who wins the three-game season series between the Suns and Pelicans. Both teams have a home win under their belt by 20-plus points. Pregame coverage on local TV and radio begins at 6:30.

2) Watch a hype video for Suns-Pelicans.

3) Steven Adams is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

4) Caroline Gonzalez will be the analyst for tonight’s radio broadcast on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM, calling her second straight Friday game. She made her season debut Feb. 12 for Pelicans-Mavericks, joining radio play-by-play voice Todd Graffagnini. Listen to Thursday’s Pelicans Weekly show, with guest Ryan Pannone, head coach for the G League’s Erie Bayhawks.

5) NBA All-Star voting has ended. The New Orleans forward duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the final weighted score. The top three frontcourt vote-getters of LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard earned Western Conference starting spots; All-Star reserves will be announced Tuesday evening.