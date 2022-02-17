Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 17, 2022

1) New Orleans (23-35) closes its pre-All-Star portion of the schedule Thursday, hosting Dallas (34-24) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. Read Wednesday’s official injury report. At 6 p.m., listen to the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show at 6 on 100.3 FM, with Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon the featured guest.

2) Suddenly surging Portland (25-34) has won four games in a row and will enter the midseason break as the Western Conference’s No. 10 seed. The Trail Blazers are 1.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Pelicans. New Orleans holds the tiebreaker with a 1-0 series edge, with two matchups remaining March 30 and April 7.

3) Read this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A with head coach Willie Green.



4) Check out photos from CJ McCollum’s previous participation in the NBA three-point contest. McCollum will compete again Saturday in the event. Rookie forward Herbert Jones is playing in Friday’s Rising Stars four-team tournament.

5) Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring guest Christina Watkins, a news anchor for WDSU and avid Pels fan.