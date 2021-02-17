Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 17, 2021

1) New Orleans clinched the season series with Memphis and won a fifth straight head-to-head game over the Grizzlies on Tuesday, rolling to a 144-113 triumph. The Pelicans are 2-0 this season against their rivals from Tennessee, with one more yet-to-be-scheduled game remaining during the second half of 2020-21.



2) Watch postgame video interviews with Josh Hart, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Stan Van Gundy.

3) The Pelicans are back in action against another Western Conference foe tonight, hosting Portland at 8 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on TV and radio begins at 7:30.

4) Live streaming coverage of Van Gundy’s pregame media availability will be at approximately 6:15. Also check in postgame for interviews with the coach and players.

5) Speaking of the West, despite a 1-3 road trip, New Orleans (12-15) is on the doorstep of 10th place and the final play-in slot, trailing Dallas (13-15) by half of a game. The Mavericks are idle tonight after their home game vs. Detroit was postponed due to inclement weather in Texas. New Orleans is four games behind Southwest Division leader and current No. 6 San Antonio (16-11), as well as 2.5 games back of eighth-place Golden State (15-13). The Pelicans do not play the Warriors during the first half of the season, meaning there are three matchups vs. Golden State following the early-March All-Star break.