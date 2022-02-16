Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 16, 2022

1) On today's Pelicans Weekly podcast, WDSU's Christina Watkins will join Daniel Sallerson to discuss recent and upcoming performances of the Pelicans.



2) Pelicans TV Analyst Antonio Daniels recently sat down with guard CJ McCollum to discuss his journey in the NBA and now being about of the Pelicans. Be sure to check out the article later on today.



3) Be sure to check out the next installment of 24 Seconds presented by Ibotta as Head Coach Willie Green goes on the clock.



4) The Pelicans will close out its six-game homestand this Thursday for a 7 p.m. home game aginst the Dallas Mavericks. Tickets are available here.



5) The injury report for tomorrow's game will be announced at 4 p.m. today. Check Pelicans.com to see who will active.