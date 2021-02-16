Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 16, 2021

1) Happy Fat Tuesday. Although Mardi Gras wasn’t quite the same this year, the Pelicans still spent the culmination of the annual celebration the way they always do – on the road. New Orleans (11-15) wraps up a four-game excursion Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game in Memphis (11-11). Please note that tip-off has been moved back a half-hour from its original time. The game remains broadcast by TNT, as well as locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM.

2) Watch a hype video for Pelicans-Grizzlies.



3) Read Monday’s injury report. The Pelicans will hold shootaround this morning in Tennessee. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.



4) New Orleans (11-15) dropped three spots in NBA.com’s weekly power rankings to No. 22. The Pelicans remain in the top half of The Athletic’s list at 15, while ESPN.com and CBSSports.com place them at 22 and 25, respectively.

5) The Pelicans are back in action immediately after tonight’s game, returning to New Orleans to host Portland on Wednesday at 8 p.m.