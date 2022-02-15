Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 15, 2022

1) New Orleans produced its largest margin of victory all season Monday, throttling Toronto by a 120-90 count.



4) The Pelicans are back in action Tuesday for a 7 p.m. home game vs. Memphis.



5) New Orleans (23-34) can move back into the No. 10 spot Tuesday, but must beat the Grizzlies in order to do so. Portland (24-34) is idle Tuesday. The Pelicans own the tiebreaker on the Trail Blazers due to a 1-0 season-series edge.