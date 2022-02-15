Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 15, 2022

Posted: Feb 15, 2022

1)      New Orleans produced its largest margin of victory all season Monday, throttling Toronto by a 120-90 count.

2)      Watch CJ McCollum’s postgame TV walk-off interview.

3)      Watch postgame press conferences with Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes.

4)      The Pelicans are back in action Tuesday for a 7 p.m. home game vs. Memphis. Tickets are available here.

5)      New Orleans (23-34) can move back into the No. 10 spot Tuesday, but must beat the Grizzlies in order to do so. Portland (24-34) is idle Tuesday. The Pelicans own the tiebreaker on the Trail Blazers due to a 1-0 season-series edge.

Tags
Hayes, Jaxson, Ingram, Brandon, McCollum, CJ, Green, Willie, Pelicans

Related Content

Hayes, Jaxson

Ingram, Brandon

McCollum, CJ

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter