Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 14, 2022

1) Most NBA teams have a minimal game schedule for Week 18, because it only runs Monday through Thursday prior to the All-Star break, but that’s not the case for New Orleans (22-34). The Pelicans host Toronto, Memphis and Dallas over the next four nights, starting with Monday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Raptors. Tickets are available here.



2) Happy Valentine's Day. New Orleans would love to get back into the win column after a pair of home defeats. Read Sunday’s injury report ahead of Raptors-Pelicans.

3) Week 18 for No. 10 Portland (23-34) consists of a difficult two-game road trip, at Milwaukee tonight, followed by a Wednesday game in Memphis. The Trail Blazers own a half-game edge on the Pelicans. Meanwhile, No. 12 San Antonio (22-35) is at Chicago and Oklahoma City on the same nights.

4) The Spurs took a 2-0 season-series lead over the Pelicans on Saturday with a 10-point victory.



5) Watch to see which Pelicans players were correct in their predictions on Sunday’s football game.