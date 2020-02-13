Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 13, 2020

1) New Orleans (23-31) wraps up the pre-All-Star break portion of its season tonight with a 7 p.m. home game against Oklahoma City (32-22). Tickets are available here.



2) Prior to game coverage on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM at 6:30, listen to “Pelicans Weekly” at 6 p.m., featuring interviews with Alvin Gentry and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with the latter discussing All-Star weekend. Fox Sports New Orleans’ pregame show begins at 6:30 on TV.

3) First-time All-Star Brandon Ingram was on yesterday’s injury report.



4) Read more about Zion Williamson’s progress through three weeks of his NBA career.



5) Washington Post national NBA writer Ben Golliver was a guest on Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast.

