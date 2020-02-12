Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 12, 2020

1) New Orleans (23-31) won its third straight game Tuesday, picking up a key victory by throttling Portland 138-117.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Zion Williamson (career-high 31 points), Josh Hart and Alvin Gentry. Williamson also joined Fox Sports New Orleans for an on-court interview. First-time All-Star forward Brandon Ingram missed the game due to an ankle injury.

3) Fox sideline reporter Erin Hartigan also sat down pregame with David Griffin to discuss the state of the Pelicans.



4) Watch a video with the Mardi Gras Indians sharing their story with Pelicans players.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is 4.5 games behind eighth-place Memphis (27-26), which hosts Portland (25-30) tonight at 7, meaning the Pelicans will gain ground on either the Grizzlies or Trail Blazers. San Antonio (23-31) technically remained in 10th place ahead of New Orleans on Tuesday by winning at Oklahoma City.