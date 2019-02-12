Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 12, 2019

1) New Orleans (25-32) hosts Orlando (25-32) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center, the team’s second-to-last game prior to the All-Star break. Tickets are available here.



2) The Pelicans were all smiles while hosting a practice for Special Olympians on Monday.

3) Read more about the impact of Pelicans undrafted rookie Kenrich Williams.



4) Monday’s Black and Blue Report featured interviews with newcomers Stanley Johnson and Jason Smith.



5) Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Williams, Smith and Alvin Gentry.