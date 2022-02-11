Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 11, 2022

1) New Orleans fell short Thursday night with a 112-97 loss to the Miami Heat, breaking its four-game winning streak. Guard CJ McCollum made his debut with the team during Thursday night's loss to the East-leading Heat.

2) Coach Willie Green spoke to the media along with Jose Alvarado, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Check out the team's postgame press conference.



3) Read about how the Pelicans are excited about their new trade additions and look forward to building a winning team over the course of the season.

4) The Pelicans remain in the 10th position in the Western Conference standings, keeping their playoff hopes alive with the play-in tournamnet. The team sits just behind Lakers, who were recently defeated by the Trail Blazer and remain in ninth place.



5) New Orleans will continue its six-game homestand Saturday when the Pelicans take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and tickets for the game can still be purchased here.