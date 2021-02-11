Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 11, 2021

1) The Pelicans travel to Dallas and faceoff against the Mavericks on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m CST. Catch the action on Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN and 100.3 FM.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

3) Check back to Pelicans.com later Thursday afternoon to see the injury report for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

4) New Orleans Pelicans players show their support for 2021 Black History Month and local black leaders with a special tribute video narrated by Gian Smith. Watch HERE.

5) Read the latest edition of “24 Seconds,” presented by Ibotta, this time featuring Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell.