Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 11, 2020

1) New Orleans (22-31) plays one of the teams just ahead of it in the Western Conference standings Tuesday, hosting Portland (25-29) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) Congratulations to Swin Cash on being inducted to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.



3) Brandon Ingram received another honor Monday when he was named a finalist for USA Basketball and its 2020 Olympic team roster.



4) Check out Monday’s injury report. Two of the players on it, Ingram and Zion Williamson, spoke after practice Monday.



5) Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring a roundtable discussion about a team that has played very good basketball for an extended stretch.

