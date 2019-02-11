Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 11, 2019

1) Week 18 of the NBA schedule is an abbreviated one for all 30 teams, with 2019 NBA All-Star festivities beginning Friday in Charlotte. For New Orleans, the week includes a Tuesday home game vs. Orlando (25-32) and a Thursday home tilt against Oklahoma City (36-19) on TNT. Following the midseason hiatus, the Pelicans won’t play until Friday, Feb. 22 at Indiana.

2) At 25-32, New Orleans is six games behind the eighth-place Clippers (31-26) in the Western Conference standings, as well as 5.5 games behind Sacramento (30-26) and 3.5 behind the Lakers (28-28). Dallas and Minnesota are slightly ahead in the No. 11 and 12 spots.

3) Looking ahead, the Pelicans only have 25 games remaining in the regular season, but 15 of those will be in the Smoothie King Center. There are still two home game vs. the Lakers, the season finale with the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors, along with matchups vs. likely West playoff qualifiers OKC, Utah, Portland and Houston.

4) In case you missed it, the Pelicans dropped a 99-90 decision at Memphis on Saturday, their lowest-scoring game of 2018-19.



5) Monday's Black and Blue Report will feature interviews with new Pelicans players Stanley Johnson and Jason Smith.

