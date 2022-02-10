Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2022

1) It should be a memorable day in New Orleans, with C.J. McCollum and Tony Snell expected to be available Thursday to make their season debuts for the Pelicans. Tip-off of the second game of a six-game homestand vs. Miami is at 6:30 p.m. McCollum and Snell are also anticipated to speak to the media after shootaround this morning. Check Pelicans.com later for video coverage and a shootaround update. Another addition, Larry Nance Jr., is sidelined by a knee injury.

2) Read the injury report for Heat-Pelicans.



3) The site has extensive commentary on the trade with Portland. Listen to yesterday’s “Pelicans Weekly” show, featuring guests David Griffin and Will Guillory of The Athletic. There’s also a transcript from Griffin’s Tuesday TV interview with Bally Sports. Friday's Pelicans Podcast will look back at the NBA trade deadline, which expires today at 2 p.m. Central.

4) Antonio Daniels joined the Pelicans Podcast to discuss the multi-player deal.



5) The addition of McCollum addresses multiple needs for New Orleans (22-32), which is one game ahead of No. 11 Portland (22-34) in the West play-in race, after the Trail Blazers beat the ninth-place Lakers (26-10) late Wednesday. Next up on Portland’s schedule is a Saturday afternoon home game vs. New York, a couple hours before New Orleans tips off vs. San Antonio (20-35).