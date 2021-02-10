Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2021

1) New Orleans (11-12) has its longest winning streak since December 2019, after running away from Houston (11-13) in the fourth quarter and posting a 130-101 victory Tuesday. The Pelicans are back in action tonight in Chicago at 8 p.m., with a chance for their first regular season streak of five wins since the end of 2017-18. That five-gamer earned New Orleans its most recent playoff appearance.

2) Watch postgame video interviews with Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Stan Van Gundy.



3) Willy Hernangomez joined Pelicans Radio for a postgame interview.



4) Things are looking up in the Western Conference standings for New Orleans after it recently dropped to 14th place. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann refers to it as the “Play-In Club,” of which the Pelicans at least temporarily became a member Tuesday. They have moved all the way to No. 10, which represents the final play-in spot. Their margin over Memphis (9-10) and Houston (11-13) is slim, but the Pelicans are also only one game out of seventh place and two back of sixth-place San Antonio (14-11). Remember, the top six teams automatically reach the postseason, while slots 7-10 will have to win their way into the field this May.

5) Tuesday’s game was Mardi Gras Night in the Smoothie King Center. Watch a video featuring Pelicans players trying their best to identify a few Carnival-related items.