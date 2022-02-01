Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 1, 2022

1) New Orleans (18-32) only has two back-to-backs remaining prior to the All-Star break. The Pelicans will complete one of them Tuesday, when they visit Detroit at 6 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 5:30. New Orleans has a home/home back-to-back Feb. 14-15 in the Smoothie King Center against Toronto and Memphis.

2) The Pelicans dropped a tough one 93-90 at Cleveland on Monday night, despite leading by six points midway through the fourth quarter.



3) New Orleans did not lose ground last night on No. 10 Portland (21-30), because the Trail Blazers were upset by Oklahoma City. That leaves the Pelicans’ deficit in the Western Conference play-in tournament race at 2.5 games, with a chance to cut that gap to two if they defeat Detroit. Portland next plays Wednesday at the ninth-place Lakers (24-27), a team that is 5.5 games ahead of the Pelicans.

4) No. 11 San Antonio (19-32) moved a half-game ahead of New Orleans on Tuesday. The Spurs have a very difficult next two games on tap, hosting Golden State tonight, then Miami on Thursday.

5) The Pelicans are listed No. 24 in NBA.com’s power rankings this week, with writer John Schuhmann noting, “Master dive cutter Herb Jones ranks third on the team (and among rookies) in restricted-area buckets, but is also creating some as a pick-and-roll ball-handler and has 17 assists over his last five games.