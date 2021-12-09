Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 9, 2021

1) Recent Pelicans signee Gary Clark is the featured guest on tonight’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, which airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN Radio New Orleans (100.3 FM). It will be available on Pelicans.com at 6:31. Josh Hart also is on the show, discussing the top moments from his NBA career.

2) Bally Sports New Orleans will have live TV coverage of every Pelicans game between now and Jan. 17 at Boston. The next national TV exclusive is Jan. 20 at New York (TNT). Please note, next Friday’s game vs. Milwaukee (Dec. 17) is now a 7 p.m. tip-off, moved up from its original tip time, with Bally Sports pregame coverage starting at 6:30, as will be the case on 100.3 FM.

3) New Orleans (7-20) led in the final minutes over Denver on Wednesday, but the Nuggets rallied to force overtime and prevailed 120-114.



4) Kira Lewis Jr. exited Wednesday's game with a knee sprain. Willie Green said Lewis would undergo an MRI, with findings expected to be announced today. Check Pelicans.com later for Green and player interviews after practice, as well as the site's practice and injury reports.

5) Watch Herbert Jones highlights from his career-best scoring game of 19 points, including a dunk over the league’s reigning MVP.