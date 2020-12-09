Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 9, 2020

1) New Orleans training camp continues Wednesday with another practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Watch live interview coverage, likely during the 1 p.m. hour (Central time) on Pelicans.com. Expected to speak are Stan Van Gundy, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Nicolo Melli.

2) Peruse photos from Tuesday’s practice day, including several of rookie Kira Lewis and second-year forward Zion Williamson.



3) Lewis received praise for his early performance in training camp from Van Gundy and JJ Redick yesterday.



4) Watch Tuesday video interviews with Van Gundy, Redick and Lewis.



5) On most Wednesdays throughout the 2020-21 season, we’ll update the Western Conference picture, particularly in terms of how it relates to the Pelicans and what should be an intriguing playoff race. One new wrinkle this season due to the four-team play-in round format is that top-six seeds will be coveted; there is also specific incentive to claim each of the spots 7-9, with No. 10 qualifying for the play-in, but needing to win twice on the road to avoid elimination. NBA.com’s recent power rankings list 1-6 as Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets, Jazz, Trail Blazers and Mavericks, with 7-10 being Rockets, Suns, Warriors and Grizzlies. Spots 11-15 go to the Pelicans, Timberwolves, Spurs, Kings and Thunder.