Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 8, 2021

1) It was a very productive Tuesday for three Pelicans players who suited up for Birmingham in its G League game vs. Mexico City. Jaxson Hayes (30 points, 10 rebounds), Trey Murphy III (18 points, seven rebounds) and Jose Alvarado (19 points, six assists) all played prominent roles in the Squadron winning 109-107.

2) As Willie Green noted, the three players were expected to be back in New Orleans today for Wednesday’s game vs. Denver. Read Tuesday’s practice report. Also check out the official injury report.



3) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Green, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jonas Valanciunas.

4) New Orleans (7-19) hosts Denver (11-12) at 7 p.m. tonight in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.

5) Today’s Pelicans Podcast previews the conference matchup, with Nuggets reporter Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports. On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is 4.5 games behind No. 10 Portland (11-14). Denver is in eighth place, but just one game out of fifth and only 1.5 games ahead of No. 11 Sacramento (10-14).