Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 8, 2020

1) New Orleans is now just six days away from playing its preseason opener at Miami. Check out exclusive photos from Monday’s Day 2 of Pelicans training camp.



2) Pelicans players are using this time partly to become more familiar with each other on the court. There are 10 new faces in camp.



3) Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Stan Van Gundy, Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and Wenyen Gabriel.

4) Joel Meyers was a guest on Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, breaking down the 2020-21 regular season schedule for New Orleans.



5) On Tuesdays throughout the 2020-21 season, we’ll be taking a look at where the Pelicans are placed on national power rankings. NBA.com recently released its Western Conference rankings, putting New Orleans at No. 11 among the 15 teams, which would put it just outside the play-in round. NBA.com has 7-10 in the West as Houston, Phoenix, Golden State and Memphis, respectively. ESPN.com gave the Pelicans a No. 16 ranking out of the 30 NBA squads, which equates to 10th in the West (just ahead of Memphis).