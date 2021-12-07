Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2021

1) Through the first seven weeks of the NBA regular season, the team’s schedule has been among the toughest in the league, including that New Orleans (7-19) has played four more road games (15) than home contests (11). That ratio gets a bit more balanced early in Week 8, as the Pelicans host Denver (11-12) and Detroit (4-19) on Wednesday and Friday, but that’s followed by a Sunday road game at San Antonio (8-14).

2) Even with the home-road differential so far, five of the next nine games for New Orleans are on the road. The Pelicans have a bit more home-friendly slate in January and February.

3) After a relatively rare off day Monday with no game or practice, the Pelicans return to the practice court Tuesday afternoon. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage, as well as Tuesday’s mandatory injury report ahead of Nuggets-Pelicans.

4) New Orleans assigned three players to Birmingham of the G League on Monday.



5) In NBA.com’s power rankings yesterday, New Orleans placed No. 27, the same spot as the week before despite a couple quality wins. Writer John Schuhmann: “After a 3-16 start to the season, the Pelicans have won four of their last seven games, ranking 10th offensively (114.1 points scored per 100 possessions) over that stretch.” NOLA is also No. 27 in power rankings by ESPN.com and The Athletic.