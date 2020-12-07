Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2020

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 07, 2020

1)      Due to COVID-19, access to practices and training camp around the league is restricted, but take a look at photos from Sunday’s opening day of full-team camp for the Pelicans.

2)      Defense was the main topic Sunday during a lengthy initial workout.

3)      Watch Sunday post-practice interviews with Stan Van Gundy, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Williamson is pleased to enter 2020-21 expecting no restrictions on his court time.

4)      From Saturday’s interviews, read about Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, discussing their reliance on veteran teammates in a pursuit of improvement.

5)      In case you missed it from Friday, here is New Orleans’ official first-half regular season schedule for 2020-21.

Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Hayes, Jaxson, Ingram, Brandon, Lewis Jr., Kira, Williamson, Zion

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Hayes, Jaxson

Ingram, Brandon

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter