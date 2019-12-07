Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2019

1) Partly due to an increase in national TV appearances, New Orleans is playing more afternoon games than usual in 2019-20, including today’s 1 p.m. Central tip-off in Dallas. Pregame TV and radio coverage begins at 12:30.

2) Read our statistical preview of Pelicans-Mavericks.



3) The team’s injury report is gradually thinning, but Derrick Favors is out against the Mavericks.



4) In case you missed it, listen to Thursday’s entire show of “Pelicans Weekly.”



5) Check out a photo gallery of Gayle Benson visiting various places around the state during the holiday season.

