Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 6, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans are off Monday, Dec. 6 following a two-game road trip to Texas.

2) Go Off the Court with New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas.

3) New Orleans (7-19) will play host to the Denver Nuggets (11-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Smoothie King Center. You can get your tickets here.

4) Daniel Sallerson has a special guest on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Loyola men's basketball coach Stacy Holloway. You can listen to the show here.



5) Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 40 points in Sunday's loss to the Houston Rockets. Watch his postgame interview.