Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 6, 2018

1) New Orleans (13-13) delivered one of its most impressive wins of the season Wednesday, pounding Dallas by a 132-106 margin in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans went up by 16 points at halftime and never looked back, improving to 10-3 at home.



2) Julius Randle put up 27 points and 18 rebounds, following up his 37-point outing Monday vs. the Clippers. Randle spoke to the media in the locker room, after dominating vs. his hometown NBA franchise.



4) Next up on the schedule for New Orleans is a Friday home game vs. Memphis (14-9), with tip-off at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



5) Alvin Gentry’s weekly radio show on WRNO 99.5 FM airs at 6:30 tonight. Fox Sports New Orleans and the Pelicans Radio Network will have pregame coverage for Friday’s game at 6:30, as well as Sunday’s matchup in Detroit starting at 2 p.m. Fox Sports NOLA is broadcasting each of the next six New Orleans games, prior to a Dec. 21 visit to the Lakers that ESPN will have exclusively.