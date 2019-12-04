Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2019

1) Dallas took the momentum in the second quarter Tuesday and never trailed after that, beating New Orleans by a 118-97 tally on TNT.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.



3) Check out photos from Tuesday’s game.



4) Next on the docket for New Orleans is a Thursday home game vs. Phoenix at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans have dropped to No. 14 in the standings with a 6-15 record. They are four games behind eighth-place Phoenix (9-10). Further down the ladder, New Orleans is three back of Sacramento and Oklahoma City, both 8-11 and tied for ninth place. There are only six West teams multiple games above .500, a rarity for early December.