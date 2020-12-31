Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 31, 2020

1) New Orleans (2-2) will close out 2020 with one of the final NBA games of the calendar year (only Phoenix-Utah is later at 8 p.m. Central), visiting Oklahoma City (1-2) at 7. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begin at 6:30.

2) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show airs at 6, featuring Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon as the guest.

3) Thursday’s game will mark the return of Steven Adams to OKC, where he spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career. Watch Adams’ post-practice interview from Wednesday. Also watch video interviews with Stan Van Gundy and Kira Lewis. On Thursday's Pelicans Podcast, ESPN.com writer Royce Young will join the show to discuss Adams and the revamped Thunder.

4) Read the latest “24 Seconds” Q&A with Nicolo Melli.



5) Taking a look at the Western Conference, New Orleans is tied for sixth place with four other teams, as only five clubs are currently over .500 (both L.A. squads, Phoenix, Sacramento, Utah). Minnesota (2-2) and Memphis (1-3) are both in the midst of trying to overcome injuries to their best player, while playoff teams from last season Denver and Dallas are off to 1-3 starts. Houston is winless, but has only played two games and is awaiting the season debuts of a few key pieces.