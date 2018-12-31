Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 31, 2018

1) New Orleans (16-21) wraps up a three-game homestand on New Year’s Eve, hosting Minnesota (17-19) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) With the Western Conference as tough as it is, there won’t be many – if any – weeks like this for the Pelicans in 2018-19, when their schedule includes three opponents that are all below .500. The Timberwolves are followed on the Week 12 slate by road games against Brooklyn (17-21) and Cleveland (8-29). The Cavaliers have the NBA’s worst winning percentage.

3) New Orleans will hold shootaround this morning in Metairie in advance of Monday’s game vs. Minnesota. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

4) The Pelicans are four games behind eighth-place San Antonio in the West standings. New Orleans is assured of being in 14th place when the calendar flips to 2019, but can get to within a half game of Minnesota tonight and one game behind Dallas, depending on the Mavericks’ outcome at Oklahoma City.

5) In case you missed it Saturday, Houston dropped NOLA to 1-1 on its current homestand, by a 108-104 tally.