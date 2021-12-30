Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2021

1) Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin will be the guest on tonight’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show. The program airs at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM and will be available afterward on Pelicans.com.

2) The Athletic beat writer Will Guillory joined the Pelicans Podcast yesterday to discuss the team’s memorable win over Cleveland and its recent turnaround.



3) Read about how the Pelicans have responded to adversity this season, highlighted by the 23-point rally against the Cavaliers.

4) In the midst of a rare three-day break with no games, New Orleans (13-22) remained two games behind 10th place in the Western Conference standings last night, because Wednesday’s matchup between San Antonio (14-19) and Miami was postponed, due to Heat player availability issues. The Spurs are next scheduled to visit Memphis on Friday. No. 11 Sacramento (15-21) hosts Dallas on Friday, with the potential to take over 10th heading into January.

5) New Orleans will return to practice Friday afternoon, before traveling to Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve. Saturday’s game at Fiserv Forum against the Bucks is tipping off at a unique time of 5:30 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM starting at 5.