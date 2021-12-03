Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 3, 2021

Posted: Dec 03, 2021

1)      It’s a weekend of basketball in the state of Texas for the Pelicans, who will face Dallas this evening at 7:30, then visit Houston on Sunday at 6 p.m. Pregame coverage Friday begins at 7 on Bally Sports TV and 100.3 FM.

2)      Read Thursday’s injury report.

3)      New Orleans (6-18) is already playing its third game of 2021-22 against the Mavericks tonight, while Sunday’s matchup vs. the Rockets will be the first between the Southwest Division clubs. The Pelicans-Mavericks season series concludes Feb. 17, right before the All-Star break.

4)      Read Thursday’s practice report.

5)      Listen to Thursday’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, featuring Herbert Jones.

Tags
Jones, Herbert, Pelicans, pelicans

Related Content

Jones, Herbert

Pelicans

pelicans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter