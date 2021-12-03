Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 3, 2021

1) It’s a weekend of basketball in the state of Texas for the Pelicans, who will face Dallas this evening at 7:30, then visit Houston on Sunday at 6 p.m. Pregame coverage Friday begins at 7 on Bally Sports TV and 100.3 FM.

2) Read Thursday’s injury report.

3) New Orleans (6-18) is already playing its third game of 2021-22 against the Mavericks tonight, while Sunday’s matchup vs. the Rockets will be the first between the Southwest Division clubs. The Pelicans-Mavericks season series concludes Feb. 17, right before the All-Star break.

4) Read Thursday’s practice report.



5) Listen to Thursday’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, featuring Herbert Jones.