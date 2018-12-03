Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 3, 2018

1) There is a common theme to New Orleans’ opposition during Week 8 of the NBA schedule, as all four foes are teams that have surpassed the vast majority of preseason expectations. The Pelicans have a three-game homestand against the Clippers (15-7), Dallas (11-10) and Memphis (13-9), followed by a Sunday visit to Detroit (13-7). No member of that quartet was considered a lock to make the 2019 playoffs, but all are currently in the top eight of the standings in their respective conferences.

2) A relatively long stretch for New Orleans (12-12) in the Smoothie King Center begins tonight at 7 p.m., when they host the Clippers, who are tied for the best record in the Western Conference. Tickets are available here.



3) The Pelicans built a lead of 20-plus points and cruised Sunday to a 119-109 road win at Charlotte.



4) Watch postgame reaction from Anthony Davis, Tim Frazier, Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.



5) Check out a Pelicans Player Spotlight video on E’Twaun Moore, who discusses his family connection to the game of basketball.