Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 3, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 03, 2018

1)      There is a common theme to New Orleans’ opposition during Week 8 of the NBA schedule, as all four foes are teams that have surpassed the vast majority of preseason expectations. The Pelicans have a three-game homestand against the Clippers (15-7), Dallas (11-10) and Memphis (13-9), followed by a Sunday visit to Detroit (13-7). No member of that quartet was considered a lock to make the 2019 playoffs, but all are currently in the top eight of the standings in their respective conferences.

2)      A relatively long stretch for New Orleans (12-12) in the Smoothie King Center begins tonight at 7 p.m., when they host the Clippers, who are tied for the best record in the Western Conference. Tickets are available here.

3)      The Pelicans built a lead of 20-plus points and cruised Sunday to a 119-109 road win at Charlotte.

4)      Watch postgame reaction from Anthony Davis, Tim Frazier, Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.

5)      Check out a Pelicans Player Spotlight video on E’Twaun Moore, who discusses his family connection to the game of basketball.

