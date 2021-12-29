Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 29, 2021

1) A 23-point first-half deficit turned into the second-biggest comeback victory in New Orleans franchise history Tuesday, as the Pelicans roared back to beat Cleveland 108-104.



2) It was a superb night for rookie Herbert Jones, whose career is just getting started. Watch his TV walkoff interview after he scored a career-best 26 points. Jones, Willie Green and other Pelicans also spoke to the media postgame in a press conference, with those videos available as well.



3) Listen to Garrett Temple’s postgame radio interview, after Temple got hot and sank five threes in the fourth quarter.



4) Check out action photos from the game.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans (13-22) has pulled to within two games of 10th place and the final play-in tournament spot. San Antonio (14-19) currently is the No. 10 team and hosts Miami tonight, prior to visiting Memphis on Friday. The Pelicans do not play again until Saturday at Milwaukee, so their games-back status could change by then. New Orleans is also 3.5 games behind ninth-place Minnesota (16-18).