Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 29, 2020

1) New Orleans (2-1) appears on national television for the second time in its first four regular season games tonight, visiting Phoenix (2-1) at 9 p.m. Central on TNT. Locally, the game is also available on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:30.

2) Brandon Ingram earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the NBA’s Week 1.



3) NBA.com’s Michael C. Wright was the guest on Monday’s Pelicans Podcast. Tune in today for discussion of Pelicans-Suns with Arizona Republic writer Duane Rankin, who covers Phoenix.



4) Speaking of NBA.com, New Orleans is listed as 13th in writer John Schuhmann’s power rankings. Schuhmann shared this on NOLA’s early-season effectiveness defensively: “Take out that first half against the Heat, and the Pels have allowed just 94.1 points per 100 possessions over 128 minutes. Even with it, they rank second in opponent free throw rate (17 attempts per 100 shots from the field) and first in defensive rebounding percentage (79.3%).” In other power rankings, the Pelicans are No. 11 (CBSSports.com), No. 14 (ESPN.com), No. 15 (The Athletic) and No. 16 (The Ringer). Per CBS, “Brandon Ingram has been incredible building off his All-Star season, and Zion Williamson has looked healthy and impactful in the first three games of the season.”

5) The Pelicans are coming off a Sunday win vs. the Spurs that wasn’t aesthetically pleasing, but was beautiful to their new head coach for how it was earned. Incidentally, after an unpredictable first week around the NBA, there is an eight-way tie for first place in the West among squads with 2-1 records.

