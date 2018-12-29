Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 29, 2018

1) New Orleans rallied from a 15-point deficit Friday to overtake Dallas by a 114-112 margin, opening a key Pelicans homestand.



2) Watch highlights from Anthony Davis’ 48-point eruption.

3) There’s little time to celebrate, because Houston (19-15) will be in the Smoothie King Center at 6 p.m. Saturday in a back-to-back for New Orleans (16-20). Tickets are available here.



4) The Pelicans will debut their brand-new “Earned” uniforms in Saturday’s game vs. Houston. They will also sport them on New Year’s Eve vs. Minnesota and numerous other contests during the rest of 2018-19.

5) Watch Friday postgame reaction by Alvin Gentry and various Pelicans players.

