Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 2021

1) Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (12-22) is a relatively light one, consisting of only two games, but they are both against top-five Eastern Conference opponents. The Pelicans host Cleveland (20-13, fifth in East) tonight, followed by a multi-day break and Saturday’s visit to Milwaukee (22-13, third in East). New Orleans has begun to climb national NBA power rankings, listed at No. 26 on NBA.com’s rundown and No. 25 by ESPN.com and The Athletic. As NBA.com writer John Schuhmann noted, “The Pelicans started to play somewhat competently when they got Brandon Ingram back (from a seven-game absence) in mid-November. As they went into Christmas with a four-game winning streak (in which Ingram averaged 28.8 points on 50% shooting), they were 12-14 with him and 0-7 without him.”

