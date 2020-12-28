Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 2020

1) Defense was the driving force for New Orleans in a Sunday victory over San Antonio, as Eric Bledsoe swatted a DeMar DeRozan three-point attempt to preserve a 98-95 win. The Pelicans improved to 2-1, tied for first place in the Southwest Division with the Spurs. Sunday marked the first time since March 21, 2018, that New Orleans won a game despite scoring fewer than 100 points.



2) Watch postgame interviews with Stan Van Gundy, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.



3) Ingram joined Fox Sports New Orleans for a walk-off TV interview with Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels.



4) Week 2 of the NBA regular season for New Orleans features games against Phoenix (2-1), Oklahoma City (1-0) and Toronto (0-2). Opening week produced numerous surprising outcomes across the league, resulting in a few unexpected teams at the top of the standings in both conferences. OKC is the only unbeaten Western Conference squad, while Orlando, Cleveland, Indiana are 3-0 in the East, with Atlanta at 2-0. Among those five perfect teams, perhaps only the Pacers were considered extremely likely to reach the 2021 playoffs by NBA prognosticators.

5) The Pelicans will practice this morning, before traveling to Arizona this afternoon, in advance of Tuesday’s game against the Suns. Watch Pelicans.com’s live stream of post-practice interviews (time TBD). Expected to speak today are Stan Van Gundy, JJ Redick and Jaxson Hayes.