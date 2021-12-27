Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 27, 2021

1) The Pelicans four game winning streak came to an end last night in Oklahoma City after a 117-112 loss to the Thunder. Check out the Panzura postgame wrap to read about the highlights from last night's game.

2) Head coach Willie Green, along with Pelicans guard Josh Hart and guard/forward Garrett Temple met with the media following last night's win. Look here to watch the press conference.



3) The New Orleans Pelicans announced yesterday that the team has signed forwards Anthony Tolliver and Justin James to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception.

5) New Orleans will be back in action tomorrow night when the Pelicans take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King center Tuesday, Dec. 28, tip-off will be at 7 p.m.

