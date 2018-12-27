Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 27, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 27, 2018

1)      New Orleans (15-20) dropped another tight game Wednesday, falling 122-119 to Dallas.

2)      Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday and Jahlil Okafor. The team arrived at the New Orleans airport this morning at around 1:45 a.m. It will practice this afternoon in Metairie.

3)      Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner.

4)      Gentry’s weekly radio show airs at 6:30 p.m. tonight on WRNO 99.5 FM.

5)      The Pelicans will spend a lot of time in the Smoothie King Center over the upcoming extended holiday weekend, hosting Dallas, Houston and Minnesota from Friday through Monday. Tickets are available here for Friday’s game.

