Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 26, 2018

1) Both teams will be trying to get back on a winning track Wednesday, when New Orleans (15-19) visits Dallas (15-17) at 7:30 p.m. in Texas. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 7. The Pelicans and Mavericks are on four- and six-game losing streaks, respectively.

4) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is 3.5 games out of eighth place, having lost Sunday to the current No. 8 team, Sacramento (18-15). There should be considerable urgency for both the Pelicans and Mavericks to get as many as wins as possible, as soon as possible, because New Orleans must leapfrog five teams just to get into playoff position. Dallas is in 12th place, with No. 13 Minnesota (15-18) in between the Mavs and Pelicans. The next four New Orleans games are all vs. West opponents.

