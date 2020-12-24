Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 24, 2020

1) Brandon Ingram’s near triple-double and JJ Redick’s red-hot shooting were among the highlights Wednesday, as New Orleans pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 14-point victory over Toronto in Tampa. Check out Pelicans.com’s postgame wrap.



2) New Orleans won for just the third time in eight season openers since rebranding as the Pelicans in 2013-14. Watch postgame interviews with Ingram, Redick, Stan Van Gundy, Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball.



3) Check out action photos from Pelicans-Raptors.



4) The Pelicans will practice Thursday in Miami, in advance of Friday’s Christmas matchup vs. the Heat (tip-off at 11 a.m. Central). Watch Pelicans.com’s live stream this afternoon (time TBD). Anticipated interviewees are Van Gundy, Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe.

5) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show will not air tonight due to the holiday. It will return next Thursday (Dec. 31) at 6 p.m., ahead of that evening’s game between New Orleans and Oklahoma City.