Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2021

1) Seeking its first four-game win streak since February of last season, New Orleans (11-21) is scheduled to visit Orlando (7-25) at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Magic have their own modest two-game win streak on the line, the first time they’ve won consecutive games since May of last season. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 5:30.

2) Read the injury report ahead of Pelicans-Magic, featuring a notable update on Jonas Valanciunas, as well as Orlando’s less than ideal current roster situation.



3) Read Tuesday’s practice report, focusing on the steady hand and demeanor from Willie Green that has greatly benefited the Pelicans.

4) There is no “Pelicans Weekly” radio show this week, but the program returns after Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM.

5) Pelicans TV studio analyst David Wesley was the guest on Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast.

